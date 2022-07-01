Suspect identified, in custody in Arkansas bank robbery where suspect drove away in big rig

MARION, Ark. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery where a semi-truck was used as a getaway vehicle.

Marion Police Department said in a June 28 Facebook post that warrants have been issued for Brandon McGruder in connection to the June 21 robbery of a Regions bank in Marion.

Video from inside the bank showed the suspect demanding money from a teller, putting it in a duffle bag and leaving on foot. Surveillance cameras showed the suspect getting into a blue bobtail tractor on Manor Street. The vehicle was then seen traveling north on the East Interstate-55 service road.

Marion Police reported that the blue truck used to drive away from the robbery was found June 22.

They did not state what company, if any, McGruder was associated with, or if he is legally associated with the truck in the first place. They also did not state where the truck was found on Wednesday.

Marion Police said that McGruder was also suspected of being connected to other crimes throughout the Midsouth region. They also said that the FBI and community assisted in apprehending McGruder.

As of June 28, McGruder was in custody in Memphis, Tennessee, awaiting extradition back to Arkansas.