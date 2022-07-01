TheTrucker.com
Soda spill: Tractor-trailer spills Mountain Dew on I-79

By The Trucker News Staff -
It was a sticky situation after a trailerful of Mountain Dew wound up as litter the side of a West Virginia highway after an accident Thursday afternoon. (courtesy: Pepsico)

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – It was a sticky situation after a trailerful of Mountain Dew wound up as litter the side of a West Virgina highway after an accident Thursday afternoon.

WDTV reports that the tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on Interstate-79 near Lost Cree, West Virginia, when the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. near mile marker 108.

WDTV said that the truck’s trailer, which was hauling Mountain Dew, detached from the truck on the highway and wound up on the median.

WOWK reports that a husband and wife, as well as a dog, were inside the truck when it crashed. WOWK also said that troopers told them there have been at least 10 recent crashes in the same area of I-79.

One person was transported to the hospital; the extent of their injuries was not reported

The Trucker News Staff

