Pennsylvania Turnpike expects increased holiday travel despite high gas prices

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The PA Turnpike Commission projects more than 5.8 million motorists will be traveling the Turnpike over the upcoming Independence Day holiday through next week. This is almost 100,000 more than last year’s traffic tally of 5.7 million during the same 10-day holiday period.

“Summer travel is kicking into high gear and more than 5.8 million customers will be traveling the PA Turnpike from Friday, July 1 through Sunday, July 10,” PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton said. “Traffic volumes are expected to be the heaviest this Friday, so do plan ahead and maintain your focus and patience on the roadway.”

The daily traffic projected for the holiday period systemwide is:

Friday, July 1 — 715,000 vehicles.

Saturday, July 2 — 545,000 vehicles.

Sunday, July 3 — 430,000 vehicles.

Monday, July 4 — 455,000 vehicles.

Tuesday and Wednesday, July 5 and 6— 630,000 vehicles each day.

Thursday, July 7 — 655,000 vehicles.

Friday, July 8 — 705,000 vehicles.

Saturday, July 9 — 575,000 vehicles.

Sunday, July 10 — 525,000 vehicles.

“The summer and early fall are typically dangerous times of year on the nation’s roads, with Independence Day being among the most dangerous due to heavy traffic and distracted and impaired driving,” Sgt. Zachary Ryland of Pennsylvania State Police’s Troop T said. “Obeying the posted speed limits, allowing sufficient distance between other vehicles, and a general respect for other motorists will ensure everyone reaches their destination safely.”

The PA Turnpike will have patrols and safety teams throughout the system to assure travelers get to their destinations safely. That means responding to travelers in need of assistance as well as increased vigilance regarding illegal or unsafe behaviors on the roadway.

To help accommodate heavier holiday traffic, the Turnpike will suspend maintenance and construction work and have all available lanes open in each direction beginning 5 a.m. on Friday, July 1 through 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 10.

Some motorists could be traveling the PA Turnpike for the first time.

This year, more travelers are choosing recreational vehicles (RV) to accommodate their family vacations. For the new traveler and those driving RVs, a special web section has been created to assist with travel planning. Visit PATurnpike.com and search Ramp Up for Travel or click Ramp up for Seasonal Travel | PA Turnpike.

To report an accident or other emergency on the PA Turnpike, dial *11 via mobile phone. To learn more about PA Turnpike conditions or to contact us, use one of these resources:

On the Turnpike

511PA Smartphone App: real-time, hands-free PA traffic advisories

Digital Message Signs: almost 200 signboards along the Turnpike

On the Web

Follow real-time alerts on Twitter: @PATurnpikeAlert

Check the PA Turnpike and all PA roadways at: www.511PA.com

Waze — a crowd-sourced navigation app that provides real-time traffic conditions with input from other drivers; download at www.waze.com.

By phone

511: dial from any PA roadway for local travel information

PA Turnpike Customer Assistance Center: (877) 736-6727, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.