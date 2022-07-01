Trailer fire closes lanes of I-24 in Kentucky

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. — A tractor-trailer blaze blocked the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Trigg County, Kentucky, on Thursday afternoon.
WKDZ reports that the tractor-trailer was carrying washers and dryers. It caught on fire at the 63-mile marker. Three fire departments were called to the scene.
No injuries were reported, and the truck was able to be disconnected from the trailer without damage.
The highway was expected to reopen by 10 p.m. Thursday night.
