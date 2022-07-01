TheTrucker.com
Trailer fire closes lanes of I-24 in Kentucky

By The Trucker News Staff -
A tractor-trailer blaze blocked the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Trigg County, Kentucky, on Thursday afternoon. (Courtesy: WKDZradio.com)

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. — A tractor-trailer blaze blocked the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Trigg County, Kentucky, on Thursday afternoon.

WKDZ reports that the tractor-trailer was carrying washers and dryers. It caught on fire at the 63-mile marker. Three fire departments were called to the scene.

No injuries were reported, and the truck was able to be disconnected from the trailer without damage.

The highway was expected to reopen by 10 p.m. Thursday night.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

