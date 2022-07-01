11 drivers, technicians qualify for national titles following Arkansas Trucking Championship

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Nine professional truck drivers and two technicians have qualified to compete for national titles after taking top prizes in the 2022 Arkansas Trucking Championship this weekend.

The written and hands-on competitions brought together 108 of the best drivers and 50 of the top technicians in the state for a demonstration of safety knowledge and skill.

Hosted by the Arkansas Trucking Association, the championship was held June 24-25 at the Rogers Convention Center in Rogers.

“Through pandemics, heat waves and holidays, truck drivers and technicians are always working to keep trucks safely on the road so we can enjoy the things we want and need, from medicine to swing sets and everything in between,” Shannon Newton, president of Arkansas Trucking Association, said. “All of the men and women who competed at the Arkansas Trucking Championship deserve to be congratulated not only for their professional achievements, but for their commitment to safety and for supporting our communities.”

Over the course of the two-day event, drivers tested their skills in a pre-trip inspection competition, written exam and hands-on obstacle course. June 25’s driving skills portion was the biggest event, attracting hundreds of cheering friends, family, colleagues and spectators. To qualify for the truck driving championship, contestants must be accident free for the past year.

The following professional truck drivers will represent Arkansas in their respective classes at the National Truck Driving Competition, to be held Aug. 16-19 in Indianapolis.

2022 Arkansas Truck Driving Championship Grand Champion and Sleeper Class Winner: Dennis Hall of Tyson Foods, Inc.

3 Axle: Chaunce Umfleet (Lonoke) of FedEx Express

4 Axle: Rick Dean (Searcy) of Walmart Transportation

5 Axle: Brent France of Maverick Transportation

Flatbed: Marcus Rush (Greenbriar) of Walmart Transportation

Step Van: Chris James (Springdale) of FedEx Ground

Straight Truck: Eric Clark (Jonesboro) of FedEx Freight

Tank: Bret McBain (Bella Vista) of Walmart Transportation

Twins: Aaron Frisby (Little Rock) of Walmart Transportation

Technicians competed in two tracks: truck and trailer.

Jesse Elmore of Doggett Freightliner was crowned the Truck Technician Grand Champion. Elmore, a Van Buren, Arkansas. resident, took home trophies in four of 14 stations.

On the trailer technician track, Kade Bring of Tyson Foods, Inc. was named Grand Champion. Bring, a Russellville, Arkansas. resident, was a top-two finisher in six of nine stations. In September, Elmore and Bring will represent Arkansas in the National Technician Skills Competition, SuperTech 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio.

“The Arkansas Trucking Championship provides an opportunity for drivers and technicians to demonstrate how much they know and do to keep commercial vehicles safe for the communities they visit every day,” Newton said. “All the competitors represented their companies and our industry well at the state-level, and I am excited to cheer on Dennis, Jesse, Kade and the rest of the Arkansas Team at nationals.”

The following companies have made substantial financial contributions in support of our industry’s technicians and drivers: ABF Freight; Arkansas Trucking Academy; CalArk International; Doggett Freightliner of Arkansas; FedEx Freight; FedEx Ground; J.B. Hunt Transport; Maverick Transportation; MHC; PAM Transport; Rush Truck Centers; Stallion Transportation Group; Tyson Foods; Utility Tri-State, Inc.; Walmart Transportation LLC and Visit Rogers. Their support allows for a top-notch competition to celebrate highway safety.

For a list of all the 2022 Arkansas Trucking Championship winners, visit arkansastrucking.com.