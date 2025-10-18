‘Suspicious object’ found on Interstate 75 in Atlanta prompts closure

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Lcoal authorities in Cobb County, Ga. closed down a portion of Interstate 75 on Friday after it was reported that a “suspicious object” was on the stretch of road near The Battery Atlanta.

Cobb County Police say at approximately 3:46 p.m., a motorist contacted the Cobb County 911 Call Center to report seeing what they believed to be a “pipe bomb” on I-75 southbound, according to a statement published on its Facebook page.

.

“Cobb County Police Department officers, along with Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services, responded to the area and located the suspicious item,” the statement read. “Out of an abundance of caution, the roadway was shut down to prevent motorists from coming into contact with the item.”

The Cobb County Police Department Bomb Squad responded to the scene, removed the item from the roadway, and loaded it onto the unit’s containment truck for safe removal from the area.

Once the item was cleared, the roadway was reopened.

Police say the item was identified as a section of pipe with threaded end caps and what appeared to be wires attached to each end.

“After inspection by Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians, it was determined that the pipe was empty and contained no hazardous materials,” authorities stated. “At this time, it is not known how the pipe came to be on the roadway, who placed it there, or whether it was done intentionally.”

Police say the decision to close the roadway was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of the motoring public.