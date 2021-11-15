Big rig bounces into river

RURAL OREGON — A US Foods truck hauling tandem trailers ended up in the middle of the Santiam River in Oregon on Monday after leaving Highway 22 near milepost 71.

According to the Idanha-Detroit Rural Fire Department, the accident happened at approximately 7:20 a.m.

Officials said the truck driver exited the cab on his own, making it across the swift current with the help of two firefighters, some good Samaritans and a rope.

He was transported to the hospital with only minor injuries.

Officials said that the truck’s trailers were empty, and there were no reports of fuel or any other liquids from the 18-wheeler leaking into the river.

A cause of the accident was not given.