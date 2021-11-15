TheTrucker.com
Big rig bounces into river

By The Trucker News Staff -
This US Foods truck sits in the Santiam River in rural Oregon Monday after leaving the roadway. (Courtesy: Idanha-Detroit Rural Fire Department)

RURAL OREGON — A US Foods truck hauling tandem trailers ended up in the middle of the Santiam River in Oregon on Monday after leaving Highway 22 near milepost 71.

According to the Idanha-Detroit Rural Fire Department, the accident happened at approximately 7:20 a.m.

Officials said the truck driver exited the cab on his own, making it across the swift current with the help of two firefighters, some good Samaritans and a rope.

He was transported to the hospital with only minor injuries.

Officials said that the truck’s trailers were empty, and there were no reports of fuel or any other liquids from the 18-wheeler leaking into the river.

A cause of the accident was not given.

 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

