Truckstop.com offering free access to Load Board Pro

BOISE, Idaho — Digital freight marketplace Truckstop.com is gifting 100 truck drivers with a free 30-day subscription to Load Board Pro.

According to a news release, the deal is aimed at “providing America’s behind-the-scenes heroes with a reliable and efficient end-to-end solution at their fingertips to help them stay connected, find freight, run their business, make money and focus on what is most important to them during this time of year — delivering goods to their fellow Americans.”

The 2021 demand for freight transportation has increased significantly amid an already record-breaking 2020, as rates and volume remain at an all-time high.

“The already-struggling supply chain needs truck drivers to keep it moving,” the news release stated. “Recent data from Truckstop.com revealed over 75% of truck drivers have said they plan to take on additional shifts ahead of this holiday season to support struggling supply chains. Of that 75%, more than 56% said they plan to take extra loads so they can take part in delivering goods to fellow Americans during the holidays.”

Paris Cole, chief executive officer of Truckstop.com, said: “Truck drivers are the backbone of the American supply chain, so providing them with innovative freight management solutions is even more meaningful this time of year, but more importantly, necessary to keep the supply chain going.”

“The Load Board Pro subscription enables them to efficiently plan their day, check rates, identify the best paying loads and get paid quickly, all essential in running a smooth trucking operation during a historic time in the freight industry.”

