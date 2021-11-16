Daimler Trucks unveils ‘Virtual Vehicle’

PORTLAND, Ore., and SAN DIEGO — Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) is touting its new “Virtual Vehicle” as the first and best open platform for fleets to keep track of real-time vehicle data.

The Virtual Vehicle — developed in partnership with Platform Science — allows access to telematics, software solutions and third-party applications directly from Freightliner Cascadia rigs manufactured on Sept. 9, 2019, or after. The service requires a monthly subscription.

“In addition, the platform provides the tools to manage those applications, connectivity and the mobile devices drivers need to use them,” according to a DTNA release.

“Virtual Vehicle represents a platform-first approach that provides customers greater value and a significantly expanded choice of software-enabled services.”

Sanjiv Khurana, head of the connected services group at DTNA, said that with Virtual Vehicle, the company is offering its customers “an open digital solutions and services platform that allows them to choose fleet applications that best meet their needs.”

“The system is seamlessly enabled in our trucks, without the need for installing any additional telematics hardware, or the associated costs and loss of uptime,” he said. “Through our collaboration with Platform Science, we are building on the strong connectivity already integrated into our trucks, and offering unprecedented flexibility, efficiency and scalability.”

DTNA says it is the first manufacturer to use cloud, edge and in-dash technology to provide native in-vehicle mobile technology, which enables customers to distribute, manage and enable driver applications and connected vehicle services.

“The platform gives fleets the ultimate flexibility to choose third-party apps, mix or match telematics service provider (TSP) applications, or bring their own,” the news release stated.

“This allows truck buyers to customize their experiences down to an app-by-app and driver-by-driver level for the first time, and to create in-cab technology experiences that best suit their specific business objectives, then evolve them whenever they choose to do so.”

More information is available by clicking here.