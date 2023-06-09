Tanker spill cleanup along Highway 38 slowing traffic near Drain, Oregon

DRAIN, Ore. — The ongoing cleanup of a fuel tanker spill along Highway 38, about six miles west of Drain, Oregon, will slow traffic for at least a week. People traveling to and from the coast are advised to use alternate routes, especially over the weekend.
A tanker carrying gasoline and diesel crashed near milepost 45 shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 7. DEQ is leading the cleanup and estimates that 1,247 gallons of diesel and 771 gallons of gasoline spilled in the crash.
Flaggers are directing traffic 24 hours a day in one lane until cleanup and road reconstruction are completed on the westbound side of the highway. It will take at least a week to remove and rebuild the affected roadway surface and adjacent ditch. Motorists can expect delays of up to 20 minutes. Go to TripCheck.com for the latest on the highway lane closures.
Western Hyway Oil, the transportation arm of Portland-based WSCO Petroleum, owns and operates the tanker. Western Hyway Oil has hired a contractor to clean up the spill under the advisement of DEQ.
