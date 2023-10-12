TheTrucker.com
Tanker truck drivers dies in Park City, Utah, wreck

By John Worthen -
The driver of this tanker truck died on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, after they lost control of the vehicle on Interstate 84 in Park City, Utah. (Courtesy: Utah State Police)

PARK CITY, Utah — A truck driver died on Tuesday, Oct. 10, after they lost control of their rig and crashed along Interstate 84 in Park City, Utah.

Utah State Police said the driver, who was hauling fuel, lost control when the trailer began to spin as they were driving west on I-84 near mile marker 117.

The entire rig then rolled over, detaching the tank and spilling fuel.

Police didn’t name the driver. I-84 was shut down in both directions for several hours.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

John Worthen

John Worthen
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.
