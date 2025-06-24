TheTrucker.com
Tanker truck overturns, causes massive fire in Ohio

By Bruce Guthrie -
A tanker hit a guardrail in Ohio causing massive fire. (Courtesy WHIO)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several lanes of Interstate 270 at state Route 161 in northeast Columbus reopened several hours after a fuel tanker truck reportedly ran off the road and overturned, causing a large fire.

WBNS-TV first reported the accident.

A Columbus public safety dispatcher reportedly said officers were called on a report of a crash around 1:40 p.m. Sunday.

The dispatcher said that 911 callers reported seeing the tanker truck being cut off, which then caused it to travel off the road and overturn, according to the WBNS report.

In an update from Columbus police, detectives said the tanker truck was traveling south on I-270 and was on the ramp to go onto state Route 161. A black pickup truck was traveling next to the truck and lost control.

Police said the pickup truck struck the tanker truck. The tanker truck then hit a guardrail and flipped over, causing the fuel it was carrying to ignite.

Police said the driver of the pickup did not stop to render aid to the injured truck driver. The pickup truck left the scene, heading east on 161.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

