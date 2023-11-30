Tanker trucker catches fire, causing standstill along I-195 in Massachusetts

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A fiery crash near the Braga Bridge caused a traffic backup after a tanker trucker caught fire.
According to the Massachusetts State Police report, the crash occurred on the eastbound side of Interstate 195, approaching the bridge on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 29, in Fall River.
The fire started between 10 and 10:30 a.m. and was reported shortly after 11 a.m. The State Police took to X (formerly known as Twitter) for updates on the crash.
All the eastbound lanes were closed for a time, but state police said one lane reopened around 11:42 a.m.
There have been no further updates at the time of this posting. No injuries were reported.
