TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Tanker trucker catches fire, causing standstill along I-195 in Massachusetts

By Erica N. Guy -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Tanker trucker catches fire, causing standstill along I-195 in Massachusetts
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Tanker trucker catches fire, causing standstill along I-195 in Massachusetts
A tractor-trailer tanker truck fire temporarily shut down the Braga Bridge in Fall River, Massachusetts, on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, according to state police. (Courtesy: 10 Boston News)

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A fiery crash near the Braga Bridge caused a traffic backup after a tanker trucker caught fire.

According to the Massachusetts State Police report, the crash occurred on the eastbound side of Interstate 195, approaching the bridge on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 29, in Fall River. 

The fire started between 10 and 10:30 a.m. and was reported shortly after 11 a.m. The State Police took to X (formerly known as Twitter) for updates on the crash.

Web capture 30 11 2023 101854 twitter.com
This tweet was posted by the Massachusetts State Police on X (formerly known as Twitter) which updated the public on the crash. (Courtesy: Massachusetts State Police)

 

All the eastbound lanes were closed for a time, but state police said one lane reopened around 11:42 a.m.

Web capture 30 11 2023 101937 twitter.com
Massachusetts State Police posted an update informing the public of the opening of one lane on the eastbound side of Interstate 195. (Courtesy: Massachusetts State Police)

 

There have been no further updates at the time of this posting. No injuries were reported.

Erica N. Guy

Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor’s degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.

Avatar for Erica N. Guy
Erica N. Guy
Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor's degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE