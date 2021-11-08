TheTrucker.com
TA’s ‘Register RoundUp’ raises more than $100K for truckers in need

By The Trucker News Staff -
TravelCenters of America has announced that it has raised more than $100,000 for St. Christopher’s Truckers Relief Fund. (Courtesy: Google Maps)

WESTLAKE, Ohio – TravelCenters of America, through its customers, has raised almost $102,000 for the St. Christopher’s Truckers Relief Fund (SCF), an organization that supports professional drivers and their families when an illness or injury causes them to be out of work.

TA held the Register RoundUp campaign from July 1 through Sept. 6, offering guests the opportunity to round up their check to the nearest dollar on purchases at TA, Petro and TA Express locations nationwide.

“We are committed to supporting the SCF team in their noble work of providing crucial resources to professional drivers when they are in need,” said Jon Pertchik, chief executive officer of TA.

“We are pleased to serve these heroic men and women who sacrifice so much to keep our economy moving and thank our guests for their generosity in helping support professional drivers.”

“Customers and staff of TA and Petro have once again showed their generosity and support of truck drivers,” said Dr. Donna Kennedy, executive director of SCF. “The annual fundraising campaigns sponsored by TA have been instrumental in ensuring the St. Christopher Fund’s ability to provide support to truck drivers experiencing an illness or injury. We are so appreciative of everyone that helped make this year’s RoundUp a success.”

TA has been a supporter of SCF since 2010, raising nearly $3 million in total contributions.

