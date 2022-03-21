TCA signs on as official sponsor of national apprenticeship program

LAS VEGAS — The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) announced Saturday that it has registered as an apprenticeship sponsor with the U.S. Department of Labor.

As a recognized sponsor at the national level, TCA can now provide its member companies the ability to offer apprenticeships to job applicants while TCA and its partner FASTPORT — a U.S. Department of Labor intermediary specializing in transportation and logistics — administers the program for the participating companies.

“TCA recognizes the critical role of professional truck drivers and their steadfast commitment to the movement of much-needed goods,” TCA President John Lyboldt said. “This program further solidifies TCA’s support of our essential workforce and their professionalism, dedication, and discipline.”

“This program will help to fill the ever-growing void the trucking industry continues to grapple with, in time – being short more than 80,000 drivers,” TCA Chairman Jim Ward said. “Well-rounded training and a clear career path will elevate the commercial driver job as we know it.”

For more information on federally-recognized apprenticeships, visit www.apprenticeship.gov.