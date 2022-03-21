Mid-America Trucking Show promises to be grandest ever

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Attendee registration and housing are now open and available for the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) 2022, the largest annual trade show dedicated to the heavy-duty trucking industry.

The show returns to the Kentucky Expo Center and will be held March 24-26.

“Building on the success of the previous show, the MATS 50th experience will have more education, exhibits, special events and entertainment than ever before,” a news release stated.

A detailed list of registration, hotel information, and the most up to date schedule can be found at www.truckingshow.com.

“We intend to set a new standard for trucking industry events,” said MATS President Toby Young.

“We’ve developed new in-person experiences that will reconnect the entire trucking industry through face-to-face interactions that will educate and entertain. Some experiences include a new expanded education program (MATS Pro Talks Seminar Series) with twice as many seminars and product demonstrations, more outdoor events including a larger-than-ever 30th Anniversary PKY Truck Beauty championship, a MATS 50th anniversary celebration and ceremony on the opening night that will include live music, drinks and an interactive history display with the MATS Wall of Fame and other immersive experiences.”

MATS attendees can also expect to experience other long-standing events, such as the MATS Friday night concert, along with five exhibit halls, including more than one million square feet of exhibits.

“MATS 50th will reconnect the entire trucking industry through our shared history and provide a platform for industry leaders to define the future,” the news release stated.

For more information about how to register and book a hotel for the show, please visit www.truckingshow.com/registration and www.truckingshow.com/where-to-stay.