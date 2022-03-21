2 dead after collision with tractor-trailer rips car in half

TOBYHANNA, Pa. – Pocono Mountain Regional Police are investigating a collision with a tractor-trailer that killed two juveniles on Route 611 near Main Street in Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania, on Saturday evening.

Police were called to the crash with an entrapment and upon arrival, Police found one passenger had been ejected and three others still trapped, according to WFMZ.

An investigation showed that one of the vehicles, a Hyundai sedan, driven by an 18-year-old man, was traveling north and crossed the center line into the southbound lane and was struck by a tractor-trailer, driven by a 56-year-old man from Collegeville, Pennsylvania.

There were three juvenile passengers from Tobyhanna in the Hyundai at the time of the crash, according to WFMZ. The impact from the tractor-trailer tore the Hyundai in half and a rear seat passenger and trapped the others. Both rear seat occupants were pronounced dead on the scene.

The 18-year-old driver and the front passenger of the Hyundai were extricated from the vehicle and taken to CMC Geisinger and Lehigh Valley Hospital Center for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

Police reported heavy precipitation at the time of crash. WFMZ reported that the accident is being reconstructed to determine causation and contributing factors.

The investigation is ongoing.