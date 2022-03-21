Clay Walker headlining free concert at MATS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Country music star Clay Walker will headline the 2022 Mid-America Trucking Show’s (MATS) free concert for all attendees on Friday, March 25.
The concert is sponsored by DAT Freight & Analytics.
Walker multi-platinum selling artist Clay Walker is set to headline the show. Walker has had 39 charted singles, 17 top 10 hits, 11 number one hits, two certified gold albums, four certified platinum albums and over one billion career streams throughout his career.
The free tickets for the concert will be distributed by DAT Freight & Analytics during show hours on Thursday, March 24, and Friday, March 25, at Booth 65216.
The Freedom Hall Coliseum doors open at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time , immediately following the Friday session of MATS and the concert begins at 7 p.m.
For up-to-date information regarding the concert, visit Concert Info.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.