TCS Fuel welcomes Kwik Trip, Kwik Star to growing discount network

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kwik Trip and Kwik Star, popular fuel stops in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin, are joining the TransConnect Services (TCS) Fuel Discount Network.
With nearly 300 Kwik Trip and Kwik Star truck stops to pump diesel, TCS Fuel Card clients will now have more than 1,500 locations to save on fuel, according to a news release.
“We are happy to welcome Kwik Trip and Kwik Star into our TCS Fuel Discount Network,” Chris Courts, TCS president and managing director, said. “This addition greatly expands our fuel discount program, so our clients can easily find more opportunities to save money at the diesel pump. All of us at TCS continue to level the playing field between small-to-medium-size trucking companies and larger fleets by providing ways to reduce fuel expenses for truckers.”
