Grote Industries developing 4SEE smart trailer system

MADISON, Ind. – Grote Industries is developing the 4SEE smart trailer system, a combination of hardware and software that will enable truck fleets to have more access to data related to their operations and help improve safety on the roadways.

Currently, only 5% of the three million trailers on the road in North America are considered smart trailers, a news release stated.

Grote Industries is increasing this number with 4SEE, projecting the ability to deliver this groundbreaking technology to 34% of trailers by 2027.

“Grote Industries has its eyes set on the future,” Dominic Grote, CEO and president of Grote, said. “The tech revolution in trucking is currently underway, and with 4SEE, Grote is at the forefront of that, giving operators the capability of tracking their fleet easier and keeping drivers and cargo safer on the roads.”

Smart trailers allow for more insight and accessibility than the location-focused telematics systems of today provide, according to the news release. They enable drivers to receive notifications through a mobile app on their smartphones about problems, such as low tire pressure, lights that are about to go out — even information if a trailer is stolen or if the cargo is damaged in transport.

“Grote Industries’ 4SEE technology works by connecting the harness, nose box and multiple sensors, creating unique data points for fleets to utilize. 4SEE hardwires all the components with an innovative digital harness system that connects without grease and has a single connection point — the 4SEE nose box — to cab inputs,” according to the news release. “This allows a driver or fleet manager to have all outputs in one place. The 4SEE technology can integrate with existing telematics solutions, so it becomes part of the fleet’s one solution for data needs.”

The 2021 data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that traffic fatalities reached a 16-year high.

The proximity sensors that are part of the 4SEE system will assist drivers in changing lanes, notifying the driver if a vehicle is in the blind spot of the trailer.

“We are already testing these smart trailers, and have over 500,000 miles completed, soon to cross the 1-million-mile threshold,” Grote said. “In so many ways, semi-trucks are the backbone of America, and this technology can start helping businesses immediately. We’re already taking orders and plan to have 4SEE available as soon as October.”