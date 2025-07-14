Tennessee authorities looking for I-24 shooter

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee authorities are looking for information regarding a shooting on Interstate 24.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is spreading the word that a Rutherford County, Tenn. man died after being shot while driving Saturday morning on Interstate 24 near Waldron Road.

A Rutherford County Sheriff’s supervisor said the man’s identity is not being released until his family is notified.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Lt. Steve Craig said the shooting occurred about 7:51 a.m. on the interstate toward Nashville.

Drivers who may have seen the shooting or have information about the case are asked to call Sheriff’s Detective Thomas Burnett at 615-904-3052 and leave a message.

Metro Nashville Police and Fire departments responded to the scene initially because the original call came to Metro Nashville Police.

The shooting occurred near the Rutherford-Davidson County line.

Once it was determined to be in Rutherford County, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Tennessee Department of Transportation closed the highway during the initial investigation.

La Vergne Police and sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene with Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services.

The case remains under active investigation.