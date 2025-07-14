One dead after colliding with big rig on Houston freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — One person is dead after colliding into the back of a big rig on the Southwest Freeway in Houston where police say they got the call of the crash around 5 a. m. on Friday.
Authorities say the 18-wheeler was going about 45 mph in the southbound lanes when a person speeding and driving erratically in a Nissan hit the rear of the semi’s trailer and burst into flames.
Television station KTRK reported that the Nissan driver died. The person’s identity has not been released.
Officials did not say whether the 18-wheeler driver suffered any injuries.
