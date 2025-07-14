TheTrucker.com
The Nation

One dead after colliding with big rig on Houston freeway

By Bruce Guthrie
One dead after colliding with big rig on Houston freeway
One person is dead after a collision with a big rig in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — One person is dead after colliding into the back of a big rig on the Southwest Freeway in Houston where police say they got the call of the crash around 5 a. m. on Friday.

Authorities say the 18-wheeler was going about 45 mph in the southbound lanes when a person speeding and driving erratically in a Nissan hit the rear of the semi’s trailer and burst into flames.

Television station KTRK reported that the Nissan driver died. The person’s identity has not been released.

Officials did not say whether the 18-wheeler driver suffered any injuries.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

