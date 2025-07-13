Bobtail driver found dead in Delaware River

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. – A truck driver’s presumed death has been confirmed by Delaware officials.

Multiple media outlets report that a bobtail tractor and its driver were found in the waters of the Delaware River after reportedly crashing through a concrete wall of the Delaware Memorial Bridge early Friday morning.

After a full twelve hours, as of 4:30 p.m. on Friday, authorities said they were halting recovery efforts for the day due to tide and water conditions. The driver was presumed dead, according to officials. Search and recovery efforts were set to resume Saturday, July 12, at 6 a.m.

On Saturday, officials announced the truck and the driver had been recovered. The driver did not survive. His identity has not yet been released and the Delaware Medical Examiner is now in possession of the body.

According to the Delaware River & Bay Authority (DRBA) Police, the tractor was driving south on the bridge into Delaware at about 3:40 a.m. on July 11 when it crossed three lanes of traffic. The cab then drove onto the concrete pad near the Delaware anchorage, investigators say, before crashing through a concrete wall and careening into the river below. No other vehicles were involved, according to police.

A search of the river was then launched. Dive teams from numerous Delaware and federal agencies were on the scene early Friday.

As of 11 a.m. on June 11, DRBA said the cab had been located in about 20 feet of water. Crews were assessing the safety of the area in order to investigate further.

The cause of the accident, as well as the identity of the driver, the owner of the truck cab, and other crash-related details are still under investigation.