Operation Safe Driver Week: Bendix supports North America’s commercial vehicle drivers

AVON, Ohio — Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems is proudly supporting the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) Operation Safe Driver Week.

As vehicles of all kinds grow more sophisticated, the importance of skilled, alert drivers remains unchanged. At the heart of safer roadways is the person behind the wheel – whether in a commercial truck or a passenger car. That’s the message of Operation Safe Driver Week, taking place July 13-19 across North America – and it’s why Bendix is supporting the annual awareness campaign coordinated by the CVSA.

“Having a well-trained, attentive driver in control of the vehicle is the most important factor in commercial vehicle safety,” said Nicole Oreskovic, Bendix vice president of sales and marketing. “That’s why Bendix develops the technologies and educational tools that help drivers perform at their best – while reinforcing the fact that nothing replaces the responsibility and judgment of the person behind the wheel.”

Operation Safe Driver Week is dedicated to improving driving behaviors among both commercial and passenger vehicle drivers through education, outreach, and enforcement efforts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Law enforcement agencies and safety organizations focus on speeding, distracted driving, seat belt usage, and other behaviors that impact roadway safety.

Helping Drivers Stay Aware

For a reminder of what’s at stake, consider that large trucks were involved in an estimated 536,424 police-reported crashes across the U.S. in 2022, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The report noted those crashes resulted in approximately 160,608 people injured and 5,936 lives lost. These figures underscore the critical importance of supporting safe driving practices and equipping professional drivers with advanced tools and training to help mitigate risk on the road.

“Driving a commercial vehicle today means navigating some unpredictable roads, shifting traffic conditions, and constant distractions,” said TJ Thomas, Bendix director of marketing and customer solutions. “Safety systems can help make a real difference in the moments that matter most.”

Thomas emphasized that the technologies are not driver replacement systems.

“Bendix safety technologies complement safe driving practices,” Bendix said. “No commercial vehicle safety technology replaces a skilled, alert driver exercising safe driving techniques and proactive, comprehensive driver training. Responsibility for the safe operation of the vehicle remains with the driver at all times.”

Putting Knowledge in Drivers’ Hands

To get the most from advanced safety technologies, drivers must understand how these systems behave on the road – and how to interact with them effectively.

“That’s why Bendix places so much emphasis on education and awareness,” the company said.

The company supports ride-and-drive demonstrations, in-cab video documentation, and training programs that help drivers build familiarity with Bendix Fusion, Bendix ESP, and other safety systems. Videos and resources are available on Bendix’s YouTube channel and the “Truck Talk with Bendix” podcast, including a special “Driver Insight Series.”

“Technologies like Fusion are tools to help drivers improve safety,” Thomas said. “Drivers should always review the operator’s manual to understand what features are included, how they work, and their limitations. That understanding is essential to help build driver confidence as they better understand how ADAS complements safe driving practices.”

Bendix also works with fleets to support their driver training programs, offering supplemental materials, system documentation, and technical insights.

Tools for Technicians

Support for safe driving includes making sure the vehicle is in top condition – and that’s where technician training plays a key role.

To help maintenance teams stay current with advancing systems, Bendix offers a wide range of educational programs, including:

Bendix Brake School, one of the industry’s longest-running in-person, hands-on training programs with classes scheduled across the country; it also includes virtual options.

On-site maintenance demos and system troubleshooting education.

The recently expanded Bendix On-Line Brake School, which in early 2025 surpassed 200,000 registered users, who can access a Bendix-developed curriculum covering the full spectrum of braking and active vehicle safety system product topics; it provides more than 100 maintenance courses and tests for sharpening technical skills 24/7/365. Bendix also provides customized educational plans for fleets and industry organizations, along with tracking tools and progress monitoring.

At the B2Bendix.com hub, service manuals, product training documents, installation instructions, and more can be found in the document library.

Field-tested sales and service professionals form the heart of Bendix’s training education programs, along with its veteran field technical support team and the Bendix Tech Team at 1-800-AIR-BRAKE (1-800-247-2725) – an expert technical support group providing service advice, brake system troubleshooting, and product training.

“Providing safe vehicles starts with knowledgeable people,” said Brian Screeton, Bendix manager – technical training and service. “Whether it’s a two-truck fleet or a national operation, we’re here with technical insight and support that helps keep drivers – and everyone else on the road – safer.”