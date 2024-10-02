Tennessee Department of Transportation issues storm damage update

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) gave an update on the state’s recovery efforts on Tuesday saying crews have worked tirelessly in the first 100 hours, to assess damage and inspect all state-owned bridges over water, 310 bridges across six counties in East Tennessee.

According to its release, on Monday, crews hauled 58 loads of debris to the landfill from just one area of I-26 in Unicoi County. The storm has caused historic destruction. We anticipate hundreds of millions of dollars in damage and months of closures.

The counties with the most significant damage are Washington, Carter, Unicoi, Johnson, Greene, and Cocke, but this has a major impact across East Tennessee.

“Long-term closures will be in place across the region as many routes will require significant repairs and for others, a total rebuild,” TDOT stated.

Destroyed bridges include:

Washington SR-81 Nolichucky River Bridge

Washington SR-353 Nolichucky River Bridge

Greene SR-107 Nolichucky River Bridge

Unicoi I-26 Bridge @MM 39.6 Eastbound

Unicoi I-26 Bridge @MM 39.6 Westbound

Of the 13 state bridges originally closed, seven of those have reopened. In addition, TDOT says crews have assessed 47 routes and have repaired and reopened 25 routes.

“Thursday, crews will prioritize the inspections for locally-owned bridges, 102 in total. Twelve of those have either been washed out or are currently closed, 90 still need assessment,” the release stated.

Close to 400 TDOT team members from all four regions mobilized to report to the hardest-hit areas including TDOT employees specializing in Geotech, survey, bridge inspection, design, project development right of way, and maintenance personnel in the field.

“They are prioritizing connectivity and infrastructure repairs necessary to connect people to their greatest needs such as hospitals, food, shelter, and water, according to the release.

“To bolster efforts and restore our transportation system as safely and quickly as possible, TDOT has already executed four construction contracts and four debris removal contracts to supplement our crews,” the release stated. “These additional assets are already on the ground working. More will be awarded in the upcoming weeks. Additionally, two alternative delivery advertisements are underway, which allows us to move more quickly in getting infrastructure back online for these communities that so desperately need it. TDOT crews are committed to rebuilding East Tennessee. Many are from the area, and some have even lost their home and possessions, but continue to show up to work.”

For the most up-to-date closures, please check SmartWay or call 511 for statewide travel information. TDOT will continue to post updates on all its social media platforms. Follow @myTDOT on X, Facebook, and Instagram.