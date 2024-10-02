Iowa DOT issues rulings on automated traffic enforcement

AMES, Iowa – As part of HF 2681 passed during the 2024 legislative session, the Iowa DOT has the authority to approve or deny the use of automated traffic enforcement on Iowa roads. IDOT issued a release to that effect on Tuesday.

According to that release, as a result of the law, all jurisdictions who were using, or wishing to use, automated traffic enforcement on their roads were required to apply for a permit to the Iowa DOT by Jul. 1, 2024. The Iowa DOT received applications for 348 automated traffic enforcement locations from 28 jurisdictions.

As required by the legislation, the Iowa DOT notified jurisdictions who were using automated traffic enforcement on their roads before Jan. 1, 2024, of whether they would be allowed to continue to use the equipment on their roads. Of the 348 location applications received, 154 locations were approved and 194 were denied. A full list of locations, their status, and the reasoning, if they were denied, can be found at https://iowadot.gov/traffic/Automated-Traffic-Enforcement.

Locations not already using a system prior to Jan. 1, 2024 are currently being reviewed by the DOT and will not be issued a permit before Jul. 1, 2026.

If an existing automated traffic enforcement location was denied the equipment must be turned off today, Oct. 1. If a jurisdiction disagrees with the DOT’s decision, they may appeal by submitting a written explanation of the issues and include any supporting information to the Iowa DOT director. The director has 30 days to respond once the appeal is received. The director’s decision is the final agency action.