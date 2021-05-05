Tennessee DOT’s three-year plan allots $2.6 billion for infrastructure investments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Commissioner Clay Bright in late April released the department’s annual three-year transportation program, which features approximately $2.6 billion in infrastructure investments for 68 individual project phases in 45 counties. The program supports Lee’s first executive order by funding work on 58 highway and bridge projects in economically distressed and at-risk counties.

“Investing in infrastructure is an important part of driving economic opportunity throughout our state,” Lee said. “This funding, particularly for rural Tennessee, will help to keep Tennesseans safe and moving in the right direction.”

The program emphasizes the repair and replacement of bridges, with activities beginning on 55 structures in 33 counties. Twenty-one of those bridges are on the state highway system; the other 34 are on local roads.

The program also continues to build on the IMPROVE Act, which provides for infrastructure investments in all 95 of the state’s counties. This year’s program budgets dollars for 123 of the 962 projects listed as part of the 2017 legislation.

Construction will begin in 2022 on several critical transportation projects across the state, including:

Blount County: Relocated Alcoa Highway (State Route 115/U.S. 129);

Davidson County: Nolensville Pike, from Old Hickory Boulevard to Mill Creek (State Route 11/U.S. 31A);

Hamilton County: Interstate 75, interchange modification at Interstate 24, Phase II;

Sevier-Jefferson counties: Newport Highway (State Route 35/U.S. 411); and

Shelby County: Interstate 55 interchange modification at Crump Boulevard.

A complete list of projects and programs funded through the multimodal program is available on the TDOT website.