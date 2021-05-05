WIT names Carina BeeBe May member of the month

PLOVER, Wis. — Carina BeeBe has been named the Women In Trucking Association’s (WIT) May Member of the Month. BeeBe is a professional driver for Wilson Logistics.

In 1999, BeeBe began her professional driving career in Europe, primarily hauling curtain van trailers in Holland, Belgium and Germany. After a couple of years, she moved on to refrigerated trailers, driving in Scotland and the United Kingdom. During this time, BeeBe delivered flowers and plants throughout Italy, Spain, Austria, Switzerland, and France. Wanting to try something different, she went back to refrigerated cartage in the U.K. and Scotland.

BeeBe moved to Canada in 2011 to fulfill a lifelong dream of driving a conventional-style Peterbilt. The added benefit was to see a different part of the world. While in Canada, she worked for a Canadian company, driving step deck and flatbed and hauling lumber and oversized loads.

A year later, seeking a companion to her life’s journey, Beebe married. She and her husband moved to Montana, where she drove oversize flatbeds to Canada and Alaska. In addition, she drove a dedicated Walmart route from Washington to Alaska. For a short period of time, Beebe launched her own transportation company, which delivered RVs throughout North America.

After divorcing in 2018, BeeBe said she realized how much she missed driving over the road in a big truck and knew she had to get back to it. She made the move to Wilson Logistics, where she had the opportunity to be a CDL instructor. Not too long after becoming an instructor, however, it became clear that she really missed the road.

Today, BeeBe and her dog, Jack, are living her dream of driving as one of Wilson Logistics’ cross-border drivers between the U.S. and Canada.

“I have always wanted to drive truck and see the world. I couldn’t imagine doing anything else,” she said.