Updated Drive Oklahoma mobile app provides users with more real-time travel information

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Drive Oklahoma mobile travel app and its companion website, oktraffic.org, now offer motorists an enhanced travel experience with the addition of several navigation tools and options to check traffic on interstates, U.S. and state highways, and Oklahoma turnpikes.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) worked together on the Drive Oklahoma app and website, which provide services such as real-time speed data and live traffic-camera views of many Tulsa and Oklahoma City metro locations. The resources also provide digital message sign information by location, real-time weather radar information and more.

The updated versions of the app and website offer a tutorial of the new features.

“Both ODOT and OTA are committed to improving motorists’ experience on our highways and turnpikes,” said Terri Angier, ODOT spokesperson. “We encourage motorists to use these additional mobile app features to plan their routes before getting behind the wheel or asking their passengers to navigate for them.”

The mobile app debuted new branding with the name Drive Oklahoma. The app added real-time turnpike speed data in 2020. Additional upgrades include:

Press and hold on the map to enable Auto Tracking Mode, which automatically switches the view to the closest traffic camera as a motorist’s location changes. This also includes a swipe feature to see all available traffic-camera angles at a location.

Mobile app and website users may customize a favorite traffic camera, digital message sign and map locations that they use most to be their default when opening either application.

New data overlays are included to provide an even more inclusive experience, including weather radar data. Electric vehicle charging station locations also have been added.

Navigation tools at the top of the map help users easily toggle between the various maps and features, including the map legend, menu options and links to surrounding states’ traveler information sites.

Users may also notice an improvement in the traffic-camera images as new technology upgrades to the system allow a higher resolution livestream image.

Finally, the mobile app now provides an area to report issues and feedback.

The new map legend also features new, clearer symbols to help motorists. One example is a dollar sign that highlights the state’s turnpikes to help denote when a motorist is moving onto a toll road. The app update also includes useful links to more highway safety information, such as Oklahoma Transportation’s new year-round safety initiative, Make Safety Stick: Everybody Click.

ODOT and OTA have also partnered with the Waze app to incorporate self-reported Waze-user information into the Drive Oklahoma maps, providing additional real-time data on what could be ahead on the road, such as construction or crashes.

“All of these tools are designed to help motorists reach their destination safely and more efficiently; however, we want to remind drivers that they are our No. 1 partner for highway safety,” Angier said. “Please check the Drive Oklahoma mobile app before getting behind the wheel, and always put away all distractions and buckle up for a safe trip.”

The Drive Oklahoma mobile app is available from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.