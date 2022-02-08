Trucker charged in accident that killed a Tennessee deputy

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A truck driver who authorities say hit and killed a Tennessee sheriff’s deputy is being held on $1 million bond after his first appearance in court on Monday.

According to a report on WVLT.tv, Christopher Savannah, 42, allegedly does not have a valid commercial driver’s license and was under the influence at the time his big rig hit Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins on Feb. 3 along Interstate 75 near the Tennessee River Bridge.

Loudon had created a rolling barricade before attempting to remove a ladder on the interstate. Shortly after he had successfully slowed most of the traffic and began retrieving the ladder, Savannah’s big rig hit him, along with several other cars.

According to the WLTV report, police testified that Savannah admitted to using marijuana several hours before the crash.

He is charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular homicide by recklessness, reckless endangerment times three, DUI, simple possession, possession of a handgun under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and other traffic charges.