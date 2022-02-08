Official: Crane fell at site of I-64 bridge-tunnel expansion

NORFOLK, Va. — A crane fell off a construction barge at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion project site in southeastern Virginia on Tuesday morning, but an official said no one was hurt.
Steve Meyers, a spokesman for Hampton Roads Connector Partners, said the crane was being moved on the barge when it fell, but the operator escaped before it went into the water, he said. An investigation into what caused the crane to topple into the water is underway, he said.
The crane was working on the construction of a new trestle that’s being built just to the west of an existing trestle near Willoughby Spit in Norfolk.
The bridge-tunnel carries Interstate 64 across Hampton Roads Harbor near the Chesapeake Bay and connects the cities of Norfolk and Hampton. The $3.8 billion expansion project is expected to relieve congestion and be completed in November 2025.
