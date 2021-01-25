Tennessee troopers bust truckers for transporting marijuana, cocaine

JACKSON, Tenn. — Charges have been filed against two New York truckers following a Jan. 15 traffic stop in Tennessee after an inspection revealed marijuana and cocaine hidden in a tractor-trailer.

On January 15, a trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s (THP) Interdiction Plus Unit (IPU) stopped a tractor-trailer for a traffic violation on Interstate 40 at the 101-mile marker in Henderson County. While conducting a Level II commercial motor vehicle safety inspection, the trooper discovered “possible indicators of criminal activity” and requested assistance from additional troopers, according to a statement released by THP.

As the troopers proceeded with the inspection, discrepancies and irregularities were discovered with the driver’s shipping manifest. During the inspection, troopers entered the semi’s trailer and examined several pallets of cargo, where they discovered a pallet that was not indicated on the original shipping manifest. The cellophane-wrapped pallet appeared to be professionally packaged with affixed shipping labels. Continuing the inspection, troopers opened 12 undocumented boxes, which were found to contain 383 pounds of vacuumed-sealed marijuana. A smaller box contained 40 pounds of cocaine.

Charges have been filed in state court on both the driver, David A. Seville, 25, of Brooklyn, New York, and the co-driver, Michael J. Blake, 57, of Jamaica, New York, for possession of schedule VI (marijuana) with the intent to deliver. A criminal complaint has been filed on both men in federal court for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.