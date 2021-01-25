Tennessee troopers bust truckers for transporting marijuana, cocaine

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
72
Tennessee Drug Bust
The Tennessee Highway Patrol on Jan. 15 discovered 383 pounds of marijuana and 40 pounds of cocaine concealed in a commercial shipment. State charges have been filed against the driver and co-driver, and a criminal complaint has been filed in federal court. (Courtesy: Tennessee Highway Patrol)

JACKSON, Tenn. — Charges have been filed against two New York truckers following a Jan. 15 traffic stop in Tennessee after an inspection revealed marijuana and cocaine hidden in a tractor-trailer.

On January 15, a trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s (THP) Interdiction Plus Unit (IPU) stopped a tractor-trailer for a traffic violation on Interstate 40 at the 101-mile marker in Henderson County. While conducting a Level II commercial motor vehicle safety inspection, the trooper discovered “possible indicators of criminal activity” and requested assistance from additional troopers, according to a statement released by THP.

As the troopers proceeded with the inspection, discrepancies and irregularities were discovered with the driver’s shipping manifest. During the inspection, troopers entered the semi’s trailer and examined several pallets of cargo, where they discovered a pallet that was not indicated on the original shipping manifest. The cellophane-wrapped pallet appeared to be professionally packaged with affixed shipping labels. Continuing the inspection, troopers opened 12 undocumented boxes, which were found to contain 383 pounds of vacuumed-sealed marijuana. A smaller box contained 40 pounds of cocaine.

Charges have been filed in state court on both the driver, David A. Seville, 25, of Brooklyn, New York, and the co-driver, Michael J. Blake, 57, of Jamaica, New York, for possession of schedule VI (marijuana) with the intent to deliver. A criminal complaint has been filed on both men in federal court for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR