Texas man pleads guilty to smuggling 119 undocumented immigrants in tractor-trailer

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
146
CBP February 9 Smuggling Attempt web
According to officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, CBP agents have stopped numerous human-smuggling attempts using commercial trucks and trailers. This Feb. 9, 2021, photo, shows undocumented immigrants packed in the cargo area of a tractor-trailer. (Courtesy: CBP)

LAREDO, Texas — A 32-year-old man has entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to transport illegal immigrants, according to an April 7 announcement by Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

OTR Capital

On Jan. 12, Brodrick Keith Rhodes arrived at the Freer Border Patrol checkpoint driving a semi truck hauling a refrigerated trailer. He claimed he was hauling lettuce, but authorities with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) noticed discrepancies in his bill of lading.

Rhodes claimed to work for a business in La Porte, Texas, but the bill of lading indicated he was transporting lettuce from a Laredo produce company to a location in Sugar Land, Texas. When contacted, the business indicated that Rhodes had never been employed by the company; in addition, the company does not transport products outside the Houston area. The other two companies confirmed they had no record of the shipment.

CPB officials also noted that Rhodes appeared “nervous,” and that, while the refrigerated trailer was set to 30 degrees, the internal temperature was actually 68 degrees. At secondary inspection, law enforcement ultimately found 119 people hiding in the trailer’s cargo area.

The undocumented immigrants told authorities they had been taken to a truck and told to get in the trailer, and that the truck soon departed and did not stop until it reached the Freer checkpoint.

U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo will impose sentencing July 27. At that time, Rhodes faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a potential fine of up to $250,000. He was permitted to remain on bond pending that hearing.

Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with the assistance of CBP. Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul A. Harrison is prosecuting the case.

Previous articleOregon DOT seeks input on safety improvements along US 97 in La Pine
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR