Oregon DOT seeks input on safety improvements along US 97 in La Pine

LA PINE, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), the city of La Pine, Oregon, and Deschutes County are working to improve conditions for drivers, travelers, big rigs and everyone who travels along U.S. 97 in Wickiup Junction. To that end, ODOT is asking for public comment on the Wickiup Junction Refinement Plan.

U.S. 97 is central to life in Wickiup Junction, but it also presents safety challenges. In 2020, ODOT reached out to the public, seeking ideas for improvements. The feedback gathered, along with a technical highway analysis, was used to create a refinement plan designed to make the area safer and easier to navigate.

This plan, which builds on work completed through the 2013 La Pine Transportation System Plan (TSP) and the 2012 Deschutes County TSP, will identify transportation needs and potential solutions in partnership with the City of La Pine, Deschutes County and members of the general public that live and work in the Wickiup Junction area or travel through the area. ODOT’s current plan focuses in detail on the intersections within the Wickiup Junction area for safe access to and from U.S. 97, particularly at the at-grade crossing of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe rail line.

Comments will be accepted online through April 16. Click here to review the Wickiup Junction Refinement Plan. Visitors can use an interactive map to see the proposed improvements and provide feedback on the options. The La Pine City Council is set to review the adoption of this plan later this spring. Comments must be finalized before the meeting.