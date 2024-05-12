The great cotton candy caper: CBP seizes nearly $500k in cocaine from candy hauler

LAREDO, Texas — Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) discovered more than just carnival confections in a tractor-trailer hauling a load of cotton candy into the U.S. at the World Trade Bridge.

On Thursday, May 9, a CBP officer flagged a commercial rig for secondary inspection. Following a non-intrusive inspection system examination and a check by CBP canines, officers discovered 15 packages containing a total of 37 pounds of alleged cocaine hidden in the tractor-trailer.

The narcotics had a combined street value of $496,879, according to a press release issued by the CBP. The narcotics were seized by CBP, and special agents with Homeland Security Investigations are looking into the seizure.

“Our frontline officers continue to maintain resolute vigilance and that dedication to the mission coupled with an effective use of technology resulted in the interception of a significant amount of cocaine,” said Albert Flores, director of the Laredo Port of Entry. “Seizures like these reinforce the importance and necessity of our ongoing border security mission.”

According to data found on Texas.gov, officials at the World Trade Bridge process more than 12,000 commercial vehicles crossing from Mexico into the U.S. each day.