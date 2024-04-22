The Trucker mourns the loss of former editor Lyndon Finney

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Trucker Media Group is mourning the loss of one of its own. Former Editor Lyndon Finney, age 76, died Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Little Rock.

Finney served as editor of The Trucker from 2004-2019 and continued as editor of Truckload Authority magazine until 2022 before officially retiring and being named editor emeritus of the publication.

“Lyndon’s loyalty, professionalism and commitment to objective journalism established The Trucker as the trucking industry’s leading source of news,” said Bobby Ralston, CEO of The Trucker Media Group. “He gained not only the respect of his peers within the company, but throughout the trucking industry as a whole.“

Finney first entered the news industry in 1965, taking a job as a reporter for the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas; he later served as the publication’s sports editor. He then moved to Little Rock to take a position as sports editor at the Arkansas Democrat newspaper; he was later promoted to the position of assistant managing editor.

His journalism career spanned nearly six decades, and he served as a mentor to countless aspiring journalists.

During his time at The Trucker, Finney earned the respect of many industry stakeholders, from truck drivers to business owners and government officials, as he worked to provide accurate, up-to-date news.

“The Trucker would not be what it is today without Lyndon’s influence and commitment to informative, engaging and objective journalism,” Ralston said. “Lyndon served as a mentor to his staff and inspired us all to not only be better at our jobs, but to be better people.

“Even after his retirement, Lyndon was always there to help, to be a sounding board and to give guidance and support in any way possible,” Ralston continued. “He will be missed as a friend as well as a colleague.”

In addition to his career as a journalist, Finney was an accomplished musician. He studied journalism and music at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, where he was a member of the Arkansas Razorback Marching Band.

He was also an active member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Little Rock, where he served as the organist from 1973-2019. He was also a percussionist for the church orchestra, directed a men’s quartet and directed handbell choirs.

Finney is survived by his wife, Donna, along with three children and five grandchildren.