Trucking instructor honored as California Teacher of the Year by ACTE

PATTERSON, Calif. — In recognition of his work to promote the trucking industry and provide training and education to a new generation, Dave Dein has been named California’s 2025 Teacher of the Year by the Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE).

Dein, who is the truck driving coordinator and instructor for Patterson High School, developed a high school level program that has been replicated at schools throughout the nation.

In addition, Dein is a co-founder of the Next Generation in Trucking Association, a nonprofit organization that awards scholarships to students looking to attend truck driving schools across the country and works with schools to create and implement truck driving programs like the one Dein created at Patterson High School.

According to the Next Generation website, Dein, along with co-founder Linsey Trent, created the organization to “promote trucking as a positive career field; to create and partner with career technical education (CTE) programs at secondary and postsecondary institutions; and encourage the training of young people in the trucking industry by connecting them to training and employment opportunities.”

Dein will be one of five teachers competing for the national title of Teacher of the Year, which will be awarded during the ACTE Vision Conference later this year.

“Being chosen as the 2025 California ACTE Teacher of the Year was such an honor,” said Dein. “As I was presented with the award at this year’s Educating for Careers Conference in Sacramento, it became extremely evident that it was covered with the fingerprints of those who greatly impacted me and allowed me to stand here on this stage. I share this award with all those who have made a lasting imprint on my life.”

Dein’s passion for sharing his love of the road has inspired many people to join the trucking and supply chain and logistics pipeline.

Before becoming a high school instructor, Dein discovered a love for trucking. In the 1990s, he earned funds for college by driving for Morning Star Trucking. Since then, he has driven for the company during summer break and donated his earnings to the Next Generation in Trucking Association. When Morning Star learned that he would be donating his salary to the non-profit, they decided to match his earnings and make a donation as well.

Dein also spent a decade working as a summer instructor for Faith Logistics, a nonprofit that works to help former inmates to obtain a commercial driver’s license (CDL) and job placement.

When he started the truck driving program at Patterson High School seven years ago, it was one of the nation’s first high school-level truck driving programs. Since then, Dein has been featured by countless local and national media, including Fox & Friends, the Bobby Bones Show, Channel 13, Business Insider and NPR.

“Dave Dein has worked tirelessly to train the next generation of America’s commercial drivers,” said Mark Allen, president and CEO of the International Foodservice Distributors Association. “His passion for America’s youth will help ensure a supply of well-trained, qualified drivers can enter the profession that moves 70% of the nation’s freight. This is a well-deserved recognition for Dave and his vision for America’s commercial drivers.”