Thieves make off with tons of butter from Ontario truck yard

TRENTON, Ontario — Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are searching for suspects in a butter heist that saw more than $200,000 worth of the creamy dairy product stolen from two semi trailers.

According to the OPP, authorities were called to a trucking facility in Trenton, Ontario, at around 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 26.

“Investigation determined that at approximately 11 p.m., on Dec. 25, 2021, four suspects broke into the facility after being dropped off near the location by someone driving a black SUV,” an OPP news release stated.

“After entering the compound, two transport trucks were stolen and utilized to steal two trailers, which were each loaded with approximately 20,000 kilograms of butter, with a combined retail value of about $200,000.”

Police shared a photo of the suspect vehicle — a black SUV — that dropped off the alleged thieves.

Both transport trucks and their trailers were found Monday, but the butter had disappeared. One was found on McCulloch Avenue in Etobicoke and the other on Attwell Drive in Toronto.