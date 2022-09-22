Tow truck driver without CDL cited for hauling big rig with driver still inside

ATLANTA — A tow truck driver in Georgia has been cited for hauling a big rig with a reefer trailer attached without a valid CDL and no medical card.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, Sept. 22, the Georgia Department of Public Safety wrote: “This is how to get our attention … come into the weigh station 35,860 pounds overweight, with the driver of the vehicle being towed still in the driver’s seat headed to another state. During the inspection, MCO3 Sturdivan (Region A) discovered the driver of the tow truck had a non-commercial drivers license and had been cited twice for no medical card. Come on, people! #gamccd”
No further information was provided in the post.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.