TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Tow truck driver without CDL cited for hauling big rig with driver still inside

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Tow truck driver without CDL cited for hauling big rig with driver still inside
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Tow truck driver without CDL cited for hauling big rig with driver still inside
A tow truck driver in Georgia has been cited for hauling a big rig with a reefer trailer attached without a valid CDL and no medical card. (Courtesy: Georgia Department of Public Safety)

ATLANTA — A tow truck driver in Georgia has been cited for hauling a big rig with a reefer trailer attached without a valid CDL and no medical card.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Sept. 22, the Georgia Department of Public Safety wrote: “This is how to get our attention … come into the weigh station 35,860 pounds overweight, with the driver of the vehicle being towed still in the driver’s seat headed to another state. During the inspection, MCO3 Sturdivan (Region A) discovered the driver of the tow truck had a non-commercial drivers license and had been cited twice for no medical card. Come on, people! #gamccd”

No further information was provided in the post.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE