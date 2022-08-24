Tractor-trailer busted crossing border with millions of fentanyl pills, pounds of cocaine

NOGALEZ, Ariz. – A tractor-trailer carrying hundreds of pounds of fentanyl and other illicit drugs was discovered trying to cross the border into the U.S. on Aug. 20, according to Customs and Border Protection agents.

Photos from the bust show the drugs hidden in the in compartments under the floor of the trailer as well as under the floors at the foot of the driver and passenger seats.

Nogales Port Director Michael Humphries said in a tweet that the 18-wheeler stopped at the Nogales Port of Entry at the Mexican/U.S. border. He that approximately “1.27 million fentanyl pills and 104 pounds of cocaine” were found in the compartment under the floor of the trailer.

Humphries said that the tractor’s floor held approximately 300,000 fentanyl pills, 2 pounds of fentanyl powder, 13 pounds of heroin and 10 pounds of cocaine.

The total seized comes to 1.57 million pills of fentanyl, 114 pounds of cocaine, 2 pounds of fentanyl powder and 13 pounds of heroin.

18-Wheeler trailer floor compartment with approx 1.27 million pills and 104 lbs of cocaine

Vehicle floor with approx 300,000 pills, 2 lbs fentanyl powder, 13 lbs of heroin and 10 lbs of cocaine pic.twitter.com/z3HIcQdW7C — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) August 22, 2022

WCSC reports the drug bust comes just days after the same port in Arizona intercepted about 15,000 brightly colored rainbow fentanyl pills strapped to a person’s leg.