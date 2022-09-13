Tractor-trailer chase crosses state lines, ends in Walmart parking lot

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn., and OAK GROVE, Ky. — The pursuit of a tractor-trailer that crossed state lines ended with the driver being shot with a stun gun by police in a Walmart parking lot on Sept. 10.

WKDZ reports that the pursuit began on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in Clarksville.

The police chased the 18-wheeler approximately 14 miles, crossing into Kentucky, with the tractor-trailer reportedly hitting several vehicles during the pursuit.

The chase ended after the big rig lost a tire and pulled into the Walmart at 14800 Fort Campbell Boulevard in Oak Grove. Police told WKDZ that they were able to block intersections and clear vehicles on Fort Campbell Boulevard after receiving notice that the pursuit was coming from Tennessee.

As police followed the tractor-trailer into the Walmart’s parking lot, the truck hit a sign, a concrete pole and another vehicle.

The driver, Vincent Hawkins Jr., 33, of Clarksville, then fled the rig on foot. He was apprehended a short time later after officers used a stun gun on him.

In Oak Grove, Hawkins is facing charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, DUI and several counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

There is currently no information on charges out of Tennessee regarding the portion of the chase there yet.