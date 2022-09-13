FMCSA removes ELDorado ELD from list of approved devices

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has removed the ElDorado ELD model ERS from the list of registered ELDs due to the company’s failure to meet the minimum requirements, according to a news release.

The ELD’s identifier is ERS186.

Motor carriers and drivers who continue to use the revoked ELDorado device on or after Nov. 7, 2022, will be in violation and placed out-of-service in accordance with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) OOS Criteria, the news release stated.

If the ELD provider corrects all identified deficiencies, FMCSA will place the device back on the Registered Devices list and inform the industry and the field.

However, FMCSA “strongly encourages motor carriers to take the actions listed above now to avoid compliance issues in the event that these deficiencies are not addressed in time,” the news release stated.

Motor carriers and drivers who use the device listed above must take the following actions:

Discontinue using the revoked device(s) and revert to paper logs or logging software to record required hours of service data. Replace the revoked device(s) with compliant ELD(s) from the Registered Devices list before Nov. 7, 2022.

