1 dead in crash between RV, tractor-trailer on I-66

LINDEN, Va. — One person is dead and others are injured following a crash involving an RV and tractor-trailer on Sept. 8, along Interstate 66 in Fauquier County, Virginia.
WJLA reported that Virginia State Police responded to the crash around 8:26 p.m. The impact reportedly caused the RV to run off the highway, through a guardrail and down an embankment.
Police told WJLA that one person died, and multiple others were injured. It wasn’t immediately known if the person who died was the truck driver.
The crash closed all lanes of I-66 east to shut down for several hours. The Virginia Department of Transportation later tweeted that all the eastbound lanes had reopened.
The crash is under investigation.
Traffic alert UPDATE, #Fauquier Co, I-66 MM15.9, all EB lanes open, scene of earlier crash clear. @fauquiernow @Fauquiertimes @WTOPtraffic @FCDEM @FauquierSheriff @VSPPIO @VaDOTStaunton @VaDOTNOVA https://t.co/uswt5lXbWq
— VDOT Culpeper (@VaDOTCULP) September 9, 2022
