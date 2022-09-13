TheTrucker.com
1 dead in crash between RV, tractor-trailer on I-66

By The Trucker News Staff -
One person is dead and others are injured following a crash involving an RV and tractor-trailer Thursday Night on Interstate 66 in Fauquier County, Virginia.

LINDEN, Va. — One person is dead and others are injured following a crash involving an RV and tractor-trailer on Sept. 8, along Interstate 66 in Fauquier County, Virginia.

WJLA reported that Virginia State Police responded to the crash around 8:26 p.m. The impact reportedly caused the RV to run off the highway, through a guardrail and down an embankment.

Police told WJLA that one person died, and multiple others were injured. It wasn’t immediately known if the person who died was the truck driver.

The crash closed all lanes of I-66 east to shut down for several hours. The Virginia Department of Transportation later tweeted that all the eastbound lanes had reopened.

The crash is under investigation.

 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

