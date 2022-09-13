Peterbilt launches special edition Model 389X

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt has launched its limited-release Model 389X.

According to Peterbilt officials, the 389X “embodies the heritage of the Model 389 with its bold styling and bright exterior features.”

The 389X includes a polished hood crown surrounding a classic-style, louvered grille sheet inspired by the first 1939 Peterbilt. The hood features a polished centerline trim, exclusive side-hood chrome accents and polished hood fenders.

Other bright features include cowl skirts, battery box, fuel tanks, sun visor, bumper and large, 7-inch chrome exhaust stacks.

The 389X also includes a new exterior lighting package, with LED amber color light strips that provide lighting in the air cleaners and under the rocker panels. In addition, the truck features 389X exterior badging on the mud flaps as well as on the cab or sleeper.

In the cab, the dash panels feature a new black pearl burl woodgrain.

Special black-finish trim accents can be found throughout the cab and sleeper.

Additional special features include bright chrome grab handles, a 389X emblem on the shifter plate, embroidered 389X badging on the headrests and badging on the sleeper backwall. Each 389X includes a serialized, chrome dash plate with the production number of the truck to commemorate each special edition vehicle, as well as a kit of custom 389X merchandise.

“The new 389X is superior in every detail,” Robert Woodall, assistant general manager of sales and marketing, said. “From its classic design and high-quality craftsmanship to its exclusive chrome elements and details both inside and out, the 389X will quickly become the most desirable truck on the road,” “I look forward to seeing this great truck and its proud owners on road across North America very soon.”

The Model 389X can be ordered as a day cab or in a 72-inch or 78-inch sleeper configuration.

The 389X production will be limited to only 1,389 trucks and is available for order now through Peterbilt dealerships.