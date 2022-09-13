Tractor-trailer driver accused of causing deadly wrong-way crash

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas — A tractor-trailer driver is accused of causing a deadly crash after going the wrong way on Interstate 40 in Wheeler County, Texas.
KVII reports the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on Sept 5 three miles east of Shamrock, Texas. The crash happened when Mohamed Abdi, 35, of Portland, Oregon, crossed the center median and hit the driver’s side of a Toyota Tundra driven by Steven Little, 60, of Clovis, California.
Little was pronounced dead at the scene. Abdi and his passenger were transported to Shamrock General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
