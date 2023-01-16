TheTrucker.com
Tractor-trailer crash blocking traffic on Wickliffe-Cairo Bridge on US 51

By The Trucker News Staff -
PADUCAH, Ky. — A tractor-trailer crash has blocked traffic on Wickliffe-Cairo Bridge on U.S. 51 that crosses the Ohio River on Monday, Jan. 16.

The bridge connects the cities of Wickliffe, Kentucky, and Cairo, Illinois, and carries U.S. 51, U.S. 60, and U.S. 62 traffic across the Ohio River at U.S. 51 Kentucky mile point 7.372.

Drivers were asked to consider a detour via the Ohio River Bridge between Metropolis, Illinois, and Paducah, Kentucky, on Interstate 24

The bridge was expected to be closed until 3 p.m. Central Standard Time.

Navigate traffic at goky.ky.gov, at waze.com, or with the WAZE App.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

