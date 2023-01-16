Tractor-trailer crash blocking traffic on Wickliffe-Cairo Bridge on US 51

PADUCAH, Ky. — A tractor-trailer crash has blocked traffic on Wickliffe-Cairo Bridge on U.S. 51 that crosses the Ohio River on Monday, Jan. 16.
The bridge connects the cities of Wickliffe, Kentucky, and Cairo, Illinois, and carries U.S. 51, U.S. 60, and U.S. 62 traffic across the Ohio River at U.S. 51 Kentucky mile point 7.372.
Drivers were asked to consider a detour via the Ohio River Bridge between Metropolis, Illinois, and Paducah, Kentucky, on Interstate 24
The bridge was expected to be closed until 3 p.m. Central Standard Time.
Navigate traffic at goky.ky.gov, at waze.com, or with the WAZE App.
