Tractor-trailer spills frozen McChicken patties onto Kentucky highway in rollover

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A tractor-trailer rolled over and spilled frozen McChicken patties onto Interstate 71 in Henry County, Kentucky, causing the roadway to shut down for several hours on Saturday, Jan. 14.
McChicken patties are used by fast food giant McDonald’s.
WAVE reports that the accident happened near mile marker 39 around 1:50 p.m. The force of the rollover caused the trailer to break open and spill the frozen chicken patties.
The driver is expected to be OK, and no other drivers were involved in the accident, according to WAVE.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office rerouted traffic off the 34-mile marker while the wreck was being cleaned up.
“Note that trucks over 40,000 pounds are prohibited on the Prestonville bridge at the Carrollton city limits on U.S. 42 West,” the department said in a Facebook post.
