Tractor-trailer crashes into Pennsylvania home, catches fire

SCRANTON, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crashed into a Scranton home and caught fire in the early morning hours of Sept. 2.
WNEP reports the incident happened just before 2 a.m. at Birney Avenue. Two people were reported to be inside the home at the time of the crash, but firefighters said they made it out safely and are staying at a local hotel.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to a hospital. There’s no report on their condition or what caused the crash.
The tractor-trailer also hit parked cars and broke a utility pole in half.
More than 1,800 homes and businesses were left without power overnight.
Electricity was restored hours later at approximately 11 a.m.
