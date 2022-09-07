Chase ends in tractor-trailer overturning on I-77

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A big rig driver is facing multiple charges after he allegedly led North Carolina State Highway Patrol officers on a chase down Interstate 77.
WHKY reported that troopers attempted to stop the tractor-trailer, driven by Monte Keith Gore, 63, of Bainbridge, Pennsylvania, at 8:10 p.m. Sept. 3 in Mecklenburg County, where it was suspected in multiple hit-and-run collisions that originated in Gaston County.
The tractor-trailer’s driver refused to stop, leading to a chase that continued north on I-77.
Troopers in Iredell County deployed a tire deflation device at approximately 8:30 p.m. when the truck passed near mile-marker 39 on I-77 North. The 18-wheeler struck the device but made a sharp turn and collided with two highway patrol vehicles that were parked on the shoulder with their emergency lights activated.
The tractor-trailer overturned and blocked the northbound lanes of I-77.
Gore was injured in the crash and transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. No troopers were reported to be injured.
Gore is facing charges of driving while impaired, felony speeding to elude arrest, felonious assault with a deadly weapon, failing to heed light and siren, reckless driving, hit and run, possession of a controlled substance and damage to state property.
The northbound lanes were closed temporarily, opening back up for traffic sometime after 1 a.m. Sept. 4.
