Tractor-trailer driver extracted through windshield after Louisiana wreck closes I-12

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. — A tractor-trailer driver had to be pulled through his rig’s windshield after a crash caused the truck to overturn on Feb. 8 in Livingston Parish, Louisiana.

WAFB reports that the accident happened around 10 p.m. on Interstate 12 East near Walker, Louisiana.

I-12 east was closed at Walker to Livingston for an overturned 18-wheeler. Photos and video show the truck on its side with its shipment spilling onto the roadway.

“One of our Livingston Officers and a Livingston Sheriff’s Deputy removed the driver from the truck out the windshield,” stated a post on the Town of Livingston Police Department’s Facebook page. “Our great partners with the Town of Livingston Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance were on scene to provide medical aid immediately.”

Thousands of pounds of cargo were reportedly removed from the truck. There is no report of what it was, but pallet loads of boxes are visible in the videos.

Officers reported the driver was transported to a local hospital with “what appeared to be minor injuries.”

A Facebook post by Livingston Police Department at 5:35 on Feb. 9 said that I-12 had reopened.

No word on what caused the wreck or what the truck was shipping, but video shows what appears to be produce.